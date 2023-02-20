

The BAFTA Awards – Best Actor, Best Actress were conferred upon Austin Butler for his work in biographical film “Elvis” and Cate Blanchett for “Tar”.

Butler paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following his BAFTA win for Best Actor on Sunday evening.

“It’s been a really unimaginably tragic time, you know, and grief is a long process,” Butler said in the winners’ press room following his win. “And so my heart and my love was with [the Presley family] always. I feel honoured to have been welcomed into the family. It’s a bittersweet time.”

Butler also expressed how lucky he felt to portray the legendary singer, a thought that often crossed his mind while he was making the film. “How lucky I was to get to have that experience,” he said. “The feeling of standing on an international stage and looking out and looking down at the jumpsuit that I was wearing and realizing there were certain moments where I was seeing the closest thing to what Elvis would have seen during his ’68 Special or whatever that was and I miss it a lot. I miss that experience.”