Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said drugs and bad parenting are the main reasons for rising crimes in Srinagar city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal said some youth in Srinagar are addicted to drugs which ultimately lead to various crimes.

He said police will file a charge sheet in the acid attack case within two days.

“We are following a holistic approach. And you will see a difference soon. We need public cooperation which is not up to our expectations. Chronic drug addicts are being booked under PSA,” he said.

The city police chief said they are trying to break the drug chain. “We have understood that arresting two or three drug peddlers won’t help much. Give us some time and I assure you that people will feel the difference,” the SSP Srinagar said.