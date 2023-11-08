Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Holds Interactive Session for B2V5 Evaluation

As part of the fifth phase of the Back to Village program (B2V5), Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta conducted an interactive session on Tuesday with Prabhari Officers, members of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), field officers from various departments, and the public. The session aimed to assess the participation, reach, and feedback related to several flagship programs of the Jammu and Kashmir government.

During the interaction, the Chief Secretary inquired about the quality of work carried out under various schemes, including Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Mission Youth, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Amrit Sarovar, Swachh Bharat Mission, and self-employment schemes. He also sought public feedback on services at the Panchayat level, including education quality, cleanliness, progress under NashaMukt J&K, and water supply under JJM.

Mehta emphasized the importance of Prabhari Officers focusing on the 137 priority areas identified during B2V5 and ensuring follow-up actions on raised demands while highlighting achievements made so far. He directed all line departments to provide full support to Prabhari Officers in expeditiously resolving the highlighted issues, emphasizing that achieving the 137 objectives is a top priority.