Back to village’ 3.0: Govt attempts to bring governance to doorsteps in J&K

Srinagar: All eyes are on Back-to Village 3.0 which is all set to kick off in a new avatar on October 2 across Jammu and Kashmir.

From on-spot grievance redressal to issuing domicile certificates, the Back to Village (B2V) programme is aimed at taking the governance to people’s doorsteps.

To make programme successful, the government has constituted a committee to finalize the schedule, content, and fund allocation to the Panchayats.

Apart from grievance redressal, the government has included some new concepts in the programme which included Rs 10 lakh budgetary allocation for Panchayats and deputation of officials in every Gram Panchayat to experience problems firsthand.

The administration has completed its three-week pre-Back-to Village Jan Abhiyan. Under the pre-B2V programme, the administration had focused on the redressal of public grievances (Jan Sunvaiyee), public service delivery (Adhikar Abhiyan) and delivery of development at Gram Panchayat level (Unat Gram Abhiyan).

From north to south Kashmir, the government held a series of programmes, which evoked a huge response from people. Special camps were held by the Rural Development Department at Sub-division/Tehsil/Block/GP Levels in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, Anantnag and Shopian districts.

Director Rural Development Department Qazi Sarwar said the response has been ‘encouraging’. “We have concluded some programmes under block divas. People were getting on spot redressal regarding the issuance of domicile certificates and other issues. Now from October 2, the officers will visit every panchayat halqa to execute developmental works, “he said.

Sarwar said the first phase of this programme was mainly based on data collection of the problems in the rural areas. “Now in B2V, we will see to what extent these issues can be redressed,” he said.

Panches and Sarpanches also participated in the programmes enthusiastically to create a sense of belonging among the people.

“We have listed our issues and concerns and the officials have assured us to redress them,” said Gowhar Ahmad who participated in a pre-Back-to Village programme in Tral.

Likewise, at least 10 programmes were held in blocks including Uri, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Tangmarg in which a large number of people enlisted their grievances related to the sports facilities in their respective areas.

“The first two phases of these programmes have generated hope as some of our issues including electricity have been redressed. Since the government has given administrative power to panchayat members, we are hopeful of positive results,” said Vice-chairman Block Development Council, Uri, Haji Mohammad Haneef.

Advisor to Governor Farooq Ahmad Khan during a Back-to-Village function said the third phase of this programme will be a “game-changer”.

“People themselves will get to know the motive behind this programme after witnessing huge development in the villages,” he said.

Panchayat members hope that powers would be devolved to the grassroots level this time around.

“Considering our past experiences there has been enough interference of bureaucrats in these programmes. The government announced Rs 10 lakh for every panchayat. Let us see how long the government fulfills its promises,” said President All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Association Shafeeq Ahmad Mir.