Back to back western disturbances to hit J&K from tomorrow

Parts of North India, particularly the Western Himalayan region, are set to experience a fresh spell of rainfall and snowfall for the next five days starting Saturday, February 20.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), two back-to-back western disturbances will influence the weather in the northernmost parts of the country over this weekend and the beginning of next week.

The first western disturbance is likely to produce light to moderate, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning, over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on Saturday and Sunday, February 20-21.

This system will immediately be followed by another western disturbance, which will affect the weather across the Western Himalayan Region from Monday, February 22. Under its influence, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall, with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and hail, are all on the cards from Monday to Wednesday, Feb 22-24.

Reports indicated that the rain and snow spell will begin on Sunday, and continue until the middle of next week with some increase in intensity.

5-day precipitation forecast across India from Friday to Tuesday (Source: weather.com)

In view of these predictions, the IMD’s regional met centre in New Delhi has issued a yellow watch over Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday; over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday; and over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on the following Monday and Tuesday. The advisory urges residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation.

As for the adjoining northwestern plains, dense to very dense fog is likely to engulf the states and territories of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan on Saturday. But otherwise, the weather across the plains will remain dry in this forecast period.

The northwestern plains will also witness warmer night temperatures over the next 3-4 days, whereas North India will experience higher maximum temperatures in this period.

