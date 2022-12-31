Srinagar: The J&K Bank wall calendar was famous for showcasing beautiful photographs of Kashmir valley.

The calendar would have photographs of tourist spots, Kashmiri handicrafts items, sceneries, etc but this time it features advertisements of its education, agriculture and housing loans and other J&K Bank products.

Have a look:

Amid persistent public demand, J&K Bank on Friday launched its ‘famed’ Wall Calendar after a gap of two years.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “After an unavoidable gap of two years, I feel delighted to unveil the Bank’s wall Calendar that has over the years not only become a prized souvenir in our core operational geography but has acquired unique brand value in rest of the country too.

Being the institution’s best round-the-year brand ambassador, J&K Bank Calendar has always captured public imagination through its rich, diverse and topical themes year after year.”General Manager (BSD) Syed Rais Maqbool gave an overview of the history of Bank’s wall calendar and its emotional connect with the people.

He also spoke about idea, design and processing of the Wall Calendar – 2023 besides highlighting the features and functions of the app-based e-Calendar.“Wall calendar in our core-geography has been synonymous with J&K Bank’s brand for many decades now.

Going forward, while leveraging rich brand legacy in the form of our traditional wall calendar with a year-long shelf-life, we shall keep improvising our digital calendar as well to meet the aspirations of younger and tech-savvy generations especially among our customers”, said GM Syed Rais Maqbool during the address.

Pertinently, the e-Calendar has been customized with holiday lists of five zones across the country- Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi, Karnataka and Mumbai – with user-friendly option for the people to choose between any of these digital variants seamlessly according to their requirement and location.