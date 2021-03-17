Baby girl born on IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur

A baby girl was born mid-air onboard IndiGo flight 6E-469, which was travelling from Bengaluru to Jaipur.

The delivery of the baby was carried out with the help of the IndiGo crew and was effectively assisted by Dr Subahana Nazir, who was also travelling on the same flight, the airline said in a statement.

After the woman went into labour, authorities at the Jaipur airport were immediately informed, and a doctor and an ambulance was arranged for on arrival. Both the baby and mother are stable, IndiGo said in a statement.

Dr Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a ‘Thank You’ card was handed over by the IndiGo Jaipur staff, the airline added in the statement. A picture shared by IndiGo shows the mother and the child posing for a photograph in front of the flight, flanked by IndiGo staff and officials.

Another picture shows the IndiGo staff handing over an orange coloured card to the doctor who helped deliver the baby.

In October last year, a similar incident had made the news — a woman passenger delivered a baby boy on board an IndiGo flight that was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru.

The baby was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 and the airlines had then confirmed that both the baby and the mother are healthy. “We just got information that a baby boy was born in our flight enroute 6E 122 Delhi – BLR. Flight landing at 19:40. All operations normal. Mother and child are healthy. Congratulations to all. Kudos to your training Team First Aid,” an official statement from IndiGo airlines had said.

At the time, Captain Sanjay Mishra, who was the pilot of the flight, revealed that the flight crew considered the idea of making an emergency landing but opted against it after news from the doctor of successful delivery. The pilot had shared his experience on a group of IAF veterans, which in turn was shared on social media.