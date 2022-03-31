A woman gave birth to a baby with two heads, three arms, two hearts, and two legs in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam. Shaheen Khan and her husband Sohail were expecting two fully formed twins, but were shocked when she gave birth to what appeared to be a baby with two heads on March 28.

The newborn was sent to a private hospital in Indore and is currently admitted to the ICU of the pediatric department where the infant is undergoing treatment.

Dr Brajesh Lahoti, the doctor treating the child, said, “This is the first child of the couple, earlier in the sonography report it was revealed that there are two children. It is a rare case, their life is not very long,” he added.

“The upper part of the child’s body is common. The child has two spinal cords and one stomach. It is a very complex condition. The child has a condition called Dicephalic Parapagus,” he stated.

The doctor further said that the child weighs around 3 kg and there is movement in the child’s body. However, the child is in a critical stage.