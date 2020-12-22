‘Babar Sher’ to ‘mere chehre ko vote do’: All gaffe masters lose DDC polls in Kashmir

Srinagar: Their bloopers made everyone laugh, but they failed to gain votes.

From pronouncing UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath as ‘Yogi Anantnag’ to seeking votes for her face, many candidates became internet stars for all wrong reasons in a run-up to DDC polls. Come counting day, all of them lost miserably.

While many campaigned to create jobs, some promised freedom from BJP.

Prominent among them was Peerzada Muhammad Shafi Shah who contested from Khag constituency.

Shah, a member of the Rahul Gandhi Fans Association, took the internet by storm by pronouncing Yogi Adityanath as Yogi Anantnag. He lost to independent candidate Nisar Ahmad who got 1700 votes. Shah got only 275 votes. Shah had left many netizens in splits when he described himself as ‘Babar Sher’.

Rabiya Rasool, who became famous for her “mere chehre ko vote do” comment lost the election to Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidate.

Rabiya contested on a BJP ticket from Kangan A and got 96 votes.

Another BJP leader Shameema Bano, a popular face from Kupwara had campaigned hard for the district BJP president Muhammad Shafi Mir. Mir failed miserably to earn people’s trust.

Last time, Shameema’s ‘multi-cuisine mutton dishes’ remark had tickled many funny bones in Kashmir.

Poll results show that people have overwhelmingly voted for People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) polls.

PAGD has sought people’s support to restore Article 370 and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. BJP could get only three seats from Kashmir despite riding high pitch campaign involving union ministers.