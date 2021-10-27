A video of a young Kashmiri girl going viral on social media may be the ultimate message of peace to everyone.

The girl, who seems around 7 or 8 years old, can be seen sitting next to the driver (who probably is her father) in a moving car and answering some questions about Sunday’s game.

“Who won the India-Pakistan match,” the guy asks her.

“Virat Kohli ne…Who board pe chad gaya (Virat won it. He stood upon the pedestal),” the little girl replies.

She then adds: “Babar ne bhi aur virat ne bhi…dono ne jeeta…aur fir dono k maa baap rone lage (both Babar and Virat won…and then their parents cried).”

As per her innocent analysis, only Babar Azam and Virat Kohli did their bit during the match while the rest were not able to contribute.

“Zyada kiya Babar ne aur Virat ne, baakiyon ne kuch nahi kiya…aur na woh khel paye…Virat Kohli aur Babar ne jeet liya… (Babar and Virat did a lot, rest were not able to play. Both of them won),” she can be seen saying in the video.

The cute girl then makes the ultimate statement: “Virat Kohli Babar ki team se khela…Who dono bhai hai (Virat played in Babar’s team, they both are brothers).”

The video has gone viral on Facebook with over 1.6 lakh views so far with users commenting how it gave a great message.

“Simple. Sports particularly cricket unites us irrespective of religion and politicians divide on the basis of religion,” read a comment on the video.

Another user wrote: “Innocence overloaded. Praise be to your parents who have not taught you hatred.”

“Exactly Virat also won the hearts of millions by his attitude and behaviour on the ground. Actually, it is his victory,” another user added.

“This is true sportsmanship,” yet another user commented.

Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in Sunday’s match. The two captains Babar Azam and Virat Kohli however played two fantastic innings for their respective innings.

Fans were also impressed by how Virat reacted to Pakistan winning and took his team’s loss professionally.