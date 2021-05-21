Baba Farid University postpones exam: J&K Students Association expresses gratitude to Punjab CM, his advisor

Sringar: J&K Students Association Friday expressed gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder, his Advisor Raveen Thukral for their personal and immediate intervention in resolving issue of students studying in Baba Farid University and its affiliated Colleges.

In a statement, spokesperson of the Association Nasir Khuehami said the students “were in great dilemma because of the unfair decision of the university to conduct offline examinations, despite prevailing situation”.

“Parents were reluctant to allow their wards to attend the exams,” he said.

He said the association appreciates the prompt and quick response from Punjab Chief Minister and his Advisor Raveen Thukral, adding that they have paid valuable attention towards the students dilemma, especially the students of J&K.

“J&K students will heave a sigh of relief in these testing times. Association took the matter with Punjab Chief Minister in this regard, he has personally intervened in it and resolved the matter at the earliest possible time,” he said.

“We welcome the decision of Baba Farid university for considering students’ demand on priority,” he said.