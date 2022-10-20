Srinagar, Oct 20 : Principal secretary Higher Education education and Information, Rohit Kansal on Thursday said that Back to Village (B2V) is nothing but reach out of Govt to public to seek their grivances and address them.

Kansal said that govt has set deliverables to 35 departments on 85 people centric schemes and stastistics will be shared after conclusion.

Kansal said that 85 schemes as per the public requirements have been identified under the 4th phase of the back to the village which will be saturated so that public demands can be met.

He said ayushmaan bharat is one among the 85 schemes in which 100 percent population has been covered and 92 saturation has been done. In Jan Abhiyaan under B2V4 remaining 8 percent saturation will be done so that every person gets health insurance of five lac.

Kansal also said that there have been many complaints in the revenue department especially of inheritance mutation but in Jan Abhiyan every undisputed inheritance mutation will be cleared.

Kansal said in sports playgrounds are being constructed in every panchayat with talent hunt trials for youth to involve them in sports activities and to provide them a platform.

“Whatever feedback we get in this back to village we will saturate it through this Jan Abhiyan and statistics of every work will be shared after its conclusion “, he added.(KNS)