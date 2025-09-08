Azharuddin Stresses Need for Elected Cricket Body in J&K

Baramulla: Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday underscored that cricket in Jammu and Kashmir can flourish only if an elected body takes charge of the sport instead of relying on ad-hoc arrangements.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Baramulla, Azharuddin said elections are vital to ensure accountability and long-term development. “You cannot run associations indefinitely through temporary committees. Elections are the only way to bring stability, and only an elected body can take the game in the right direction,” he said.

The former skipper identified inadequate infrastructure as the single largest obstacle to cricket’s growth in the region. He pointed out that without proper stadiums, turf wickets, and training facilities, both sponsors and young players lose motivation. “There is a lot of raw talent here, but talent without guidance and proper coaching fades away. Children play with enthusiasm for some time but are eventually forced to give up due to lack of facilities,” he remarked.

Azharuddin recalled Kashmir’s cricketing legacy, noting that the Valley had once hosted international teams, including the West Indies and Australia. He said the passion for the sport remains strong, adding, “If a good match is organised here, ten to twenty thousand people will turn up to watch.”

He also acknowledged the Indian Army’s role in creating cricket infrastructure in Baramulla but maintained that facilities matching national standards were necessary to sustain and expand the sport.

Addressing young cricketers of Jammu and Kashmir, Azharuddin urged them to play with dedication. “The talent is here. With passion and hard work, players from the region can reach domestic semi-finals and finals, and some can even break into the national side,” he said. [KNT]