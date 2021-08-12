‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’: NYKS to organise ‘Fit India Freedom Run 2.0’

Srinagar: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan under Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, as a part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrut Mahaotsav- [email protected] is organising Fit India Freedom​​ Run 2.0 throughout the UT of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh in 75 villages of each 22 districts.

The Programme will be organised on 13 August, 2021 in district Shopian, Srinagar and Udhampur and on 14 in districts Anantnag, Budgam and Bandipora. The District Youth Officers of concerned Nehru Yuva Kendras has made elaborate arrangements in coordination with District Administration and Youth Clubs in these districts.

Shri Surinder Saini, State Director, NYKS, J&K and Ladakh informed that the participants from NYKS, NSS, NCC, BSG, Youth Clubs, NGOs, NYVs, Lions Club and Rotary Club will join in for Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. He further stated that the run will commence on 13 August 2021 and conclude on 2nd October 2021. “The aim is to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in their daily lives and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases etc. Through this campaign, citizens will be given call to include physical activity at least 30 minutes daily in their lives,” he added.

Eminent persons and dignitaries will hoist the National Flag; sing national anthem and patriotic songs during the event. At least a programme in each week will be organised in different districts of J&K and Ladakh.

The first edition of the campaign was organised from 15 August to 2nd October, 2020. More than 5 crore people from Central, State departments and other organizations including Central Armed Forces, NGOs, Private Organization, Schools, Individual, and Youth Clubs participated and covered around 18 crore Kms distance.

Nationwide programmes will be virtually launched by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State, Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Nisith Pramanik on 13 August 2021 where organizations like BSF, CISF, CRPF, Railways, NYKS, ITBP, NSG, SSB would also join virtually from iconic locations across the country.