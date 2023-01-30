Awantipora, January 30: Additional Deputy Commissioner, Awantipora Sh. Zaffar Hussain Shawl and Superintendent of Police, Awantipora Sh. Syed Fayaz Ahmad on Monday inaugurated a three-day long multimedia exhibition at Government Polytechnic College Awantipora in Pulwama district. The exhibition is being organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India as part of a series of awareness programmes being organised across different districts of J&K under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The exhibition showcases the history of India’s freedom struggle through photo exhibits, audio-visual aids, printed Information Education and Communication (IEC) material and documentary screenings. Apart from the information on the unsung heroes of the Indian National Movement, the exhibition also provides information about different public welfare schemes of the government focusing on flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat- PMJAY, PM-KISAN, NEP-2020 and POSHAN Abhiyan. The information is being disseminated by the Bureau by means of focussed group discussions with the stakeholders, expert lectures, multimedia aids and by the distribution of the printed awareness material among the participants. In addition to this, empanelled Private Registered Troupes(PRTs) of CBC are also presenting theme based cultural programmes for mass awareness.

In his welcome address Sh. Shahid Mohammad Lone, Field Publicity Officer, CBC, Anantnag briefed the guests about the mandate and activities of CBC in Jammu and Kashmir. He informed that CBC’s field offices are engaged in the mass awareness about the public welfare schemes of the government in remote, rural and border areas of the Union Territory. He said that people have to be informed for empowerment of the society and the success of these schemes depends on public awareness.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Awantipora Sh.Zaffar Hussain Shawl in his address said that we can’t afford to forget our history and Amrit Mahotsav is a reminder of our glorious past. He added that we are breathing in a free nation because of the countless sacrifices of the freedom fighters.

Zaffar said that there are numerous welfare schemes of the government for the socio economic uplifment of the people and awareness about these schemes at the grassroots level is need of the hour. He expressed gratitude to CBC for organising the outreach programme in Awantipora and added that achievements in various sectors also need to be highlighted.

The program was attended among others by Tehsildar Awantipora, Sh. Shakeel Ahmad, Child Development Project Officer, Pampore, Ms. Misra, officials from administration, officers and field workers of POSHAN project from Awantipora, Tral and Pampore and members of Panchayati Raj Institutions who braved heavy snowfall to attend the outreach programme.

On the occasion Dr. Hardeep Singh, Health and Nutrition Mobilizer, POSHAN project, gave a detailed presentation on the schemes being implemented under Integrated Child Development Services. He also briefed about POSHAN Abhiyan highlighting its objectives, implementation strategy and achievements. He said the mission focuses on bringing in a behavioural change in society for ensuring holistic nutrition.

Shahid Mohammad Lone informed that over the next two days, people will be informed about different welfare schemes in the sectors like Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Self Employment & Entrepreneurship, Skill Development and Health through expert lectures, cultural programmes, activities for students, film screenings and distribution of awareness material by the Bureau. He said officers and experts from various nodal departments have been invited to be part of the event.

Earlier on Friday, a pre-publicity event was organised at the venue wherein students were apprised about various scholarship and skill development schemes implemented for students. Students also participated in group discussion and an open quiz. Afterwards the winners of the quiz competition were felicitated.