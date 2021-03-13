Azad, Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma missing from West Bengal Congress campaign list

New Delhi: Only one among 23 letter writers of the Congress figure in the party’s list of 30 star campaigners for phase one West Bengal elections on March 27.

The list submitted to the Election Commission today mentions party president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among top four campaigners alongside former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, prominent members of the G-23 group that wrote to Sonia last August for party overhaul, are missing from the list of campaigners for Bengal phase 1 poll. Only one G-23 member – Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh — has found a place in today’s list.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his counterparts Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh are included among star campaigners.

From the region, former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill are there.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot and cricketer-politician Mohd Azharuddin will also campaign for the Congress in Bengal segments going to polls on March 27.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and former MP Deepa Dasmunshi also figure in the list.