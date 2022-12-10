SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 10: Jammu and Kashmir has topped in Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID generation in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union territory also bagged second rank in tele-consultation.

The award was announced on Universal Health Coverage Day. The function was organised at International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Pertinently, Universal Health Coverage Day is being celebrated every year to commemorate the significance of Universal health coverage which aims to ensure quality healthcare closer to the people without any financial hardship.

The event was graced by Governor of UP, Anandiben Patel virtually; Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Health Ministers of various States and UTs, Senior officials from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, States, UTs and development partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Mohammad Shafi Koka, State nodal officer NHM, J&K, attended the function and received the awards from Union Health Minister who personally congratulated the UT of J&K for achieving the milestones in healthcare delivery system.

Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, in a message, said that J&K is all set to become the best model of health delivery system in the country which is evident from huge improvement in several health indicators.

He appreciated the role of officers of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission J&K for robust implementation of the mission which was launched recently in J&K. “ABDM shall act as a game changer towards smooth and hassle free delivery of healthcare in the UT”, he maintained.