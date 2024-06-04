AYUSH Dept organises medical camp under ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’

BUDGAM: Ayush Health and Wellness Centre Kenihama today organized a free medical camp under the theme ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’ at Govt High School Kenihama here.

The camp was held under the guidance of Director AYUSH department, Dr. Mohan Singh, with an aim to raise awareness about anaemia and provide necessary interventions to promote a healthier community.

Medical Officer, Ayush Health and Wellness Centre Kenihama, Dr. Nusrat Bashir and her team of medical practitioners and supporting staff provided free screenings for anaemia and other related health conditions, facilitating early detection and intervention for the local residents.

Dr. Nusrat and her team also provided expert consultations to local residents specializing in anaemia management as well as personalized guidance and treatment plans.

During the camp, dietary counselling sessions were also provided to residents, educating them about the importance of balanced diet and other essential nutrients crucial for combating anaemia.

Speaking on the significance of this camp, Dr. Nusrat said that Anaemia is a prevalent health issue in India, particularly among women and children, leading to various health complications. She added that this Ayush and Wellness Center organized this specialized health camp to offer accessible healthcare services to the residents of this area.

Pertinently, this health camp underscores AYUSH department’s commitment to promoting holistic healthcare and addressing prevalent health challenges in the community.