Srinagar: A medical camp was organized by Department of Ayush on Tuesday at Press Enclave Srinagar.

A team of doctors from Royal spring Golf Course (RSGC) conducted health check-up of media professionals and distributed free medicines among them.

Media professionals appreciated the department for organising such camps.