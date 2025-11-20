Away from noise, J&K cricket team eyes history

SRIINAGAR: Far from the hullabaloo of television studios, a history is quietly being written by the young Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on the playfields.

Three wins against formidable teams have put the underdogs in the reckoning to win the Ranji Trophy this season. The latest being the 281-run win against Hyderabad in a crucial Group D match on Wednesday. Hyderabad were bowled out for 190 while chasing 472. Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq finished with figures of 7 for 68. Tanmay Agarwal scored 47.

This was the third victory of the J&K team in the Ranji Trophy so far. Earlier, the team defeated Delhi and Rajasthan. J&K will be heading for Kolkata to take part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The first match will be played first match on November 26.

“We are feeling proud. Insha Allah, we are going to win the Ranji Trophy this year. Now we are focusing on the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy,” fast bowler Umran Malik told The Kashmir Monitor.

In fact, J&K cricket’s revival has been gradual but consistent. Earlier this year, J&K stunned defending champion Mumbai in a Group A match.

“It speaks volumes of our emerging team. Teamwork, team spirit, and attitude have played a crucial part. Our team plays to win, not just participate. We hope we will win the Rajni Trophy this season,” Brigadier (retd) Anil Gupta, J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) administrator, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Earlier, JKCA was infamous for scams and mismanagement, which had affected the team’s performances over the years, sources said. The team never looked like a match-winning combination before, which resulted in humiliating defeats in different tourneys.

However, for the last three years, JKCA has worked hard on improving infrastructure and providing facilities to the teams. Even our players made it to the Indian Premier League, where they showed their prowess.

“We have the same team, same coaching staff, and same officials for the last three years. We wanted to ensure continuity, which has helped us achieve our goal. We have improved facilities. Eight practice wickets each have been set up in Jammu and Srinagar. We have made red clay wickets in Jammu so that players can practice,” said Brig Gupta.