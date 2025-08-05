Awareness prog on drug abuse held at GGHSS Sonwar

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 05: As part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan, Cultural Unit Srinagar of the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), in collaboration with the Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Sonwar, organized an impactful awareness programme centred on the theme of drug de-addiction.

On the occasion, a powerful short play was performed by a local theatre group, depicting the harmful consequences of drug abuse on individuals, families, and society. The performance struck a chord with the audience, particularly the students, who showed active participation and appreciation for the initiative.

Sabia Qayoom, Principal of the institution, praised the efforts and highlighted the importance of joint responsibility in combating the growing menace of drug addiction.

Burhan Hussain, Cultural Officer, addressed the gathering and emphasized the role of culture and performing arts in spreading awareness and inspiring positive social change. The event concluded with a collective pledge by students and staff to support and promote a drug-free society.