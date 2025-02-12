SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 12: An awareness program on the newly introduced criminal laws was successfully conducted at Higher Secondary School Muqam Hindwanpora. The session was led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Handwara, Shri Zafar Iqbal (JKPS), with active participation from students and the local public.

The program aimed to educate attendees about the key changes in criminal laws, their implications, and the importance of legal awareness in society. ASP Handwara Shri Zafar Iqbal emphasized the role of law in ensuring justice and maintaining social order. He urged students and locals to stay informed about their legal rights and responsibilities.

The event witnessed an interactive session where participants raised queries regarding various legal aspects, which were addressed by the officials. The initiative was widely appreciated by the attendees, who expressed gratitude for the efforts taken by the police department to spread legal awareness.