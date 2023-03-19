Srinagar, Mar 19 : Another labourer from Bihar, who was injured in a road accident in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, has succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to 5.

An official said that Gulzar Ansari son of Munib Ansari of Bihar succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

4 persons had died and 28 were injured in a road accident in Awantipora area yesterday.

Government has already announced ex-gratia relief to the next of kin of those who died and were injured in the accident—(KNO)