Aviation Minister on Air India Crash: ‘We Stand with Truth’

Amid ongoing speculation surrounding last month’s Air India crash in Ahmedabad, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, stressing the need for patience and factual accuracy.

“We want to stand with the truth, nothing else,” Naidu stated, urging the public and media to refrain from drawing premature conclusions until the final investigation report is released.

He reaffirmed faith in the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), calling it a “rule-based and unbiased” body. The AAIB is currently leading the investigation into the June 12 incident.

Naidu noted that while a preliminary report has been reviewed, it is too early to comment on causes. He assured the government is committed to implementing all necessary safety measures based on the findings.

Meanwhile, the Air India Group has begun inspecting the fuel switch locking systems in its Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft as a precautionary step.