Avian influenza case detected in north Kashmir’s Bandipora

Srinagar: Bandipora district in North Kashmir Tuesday reported its first case of avian influenza as samples taken from dead domestic geese returned positive for the disease.

Quoting an official local news agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that samples from dead domestic geese have returned positive for H5N8 from Saderkoot Payeen village of Bandipora.

He said it was the first positive case in the district though there is no need to panic as a rapid response team has been deployed to the area and the authorities have taken necessary measures in accordance with the government guidelines to prevent the spread of the infection.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmad, as per KDC, confirmed that an avian influenza case has been detected in the district.

“In view of the above, and in order to control and contain the spread of avian influenza, Dr Owais Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora in terms of instructions contained in the above referred Government Notification and The Revised Action Plan for the prevention, control and containment of the avian influenza-2021 issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, do hereby order as under,” reads an order copy issued by DC Bandipora.

It further reads, “Habituation within 1 km radius from the epicentre viz Khar Mohalla, Hajam Mohalla & Gojjerpatti village of Saderkoot Payeen are declared as “infected zone”. Villages within 10Kms radius from epicentre viz Saderkoot Bala, Ajas, Check Sadunara, Garoora and Nadihal are declared as ‘Surveillance Zone’.”

On Monday, cases of bird flu were reported among dead crows in Wadipora village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Similarly, dead crows were reported from Dooru area of Anantnag as well.