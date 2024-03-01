English | اردو و
Avalanche Warning: Nine Jammu and Kashmir Districts at Medium Danger Level

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has issued a medium-danger level avalanche warning for nine districts in the region. According to a spokesperson from JKDMA, avalanches with a medium danger level are likely to occur above 2200 meters above sea level in the districts of Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Reasi in the next 24 hours.

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas until further notice. For assistance, the authority can be contacted at 112.

