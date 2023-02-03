Srinagar, Feb 3: An avalanche hit a village in Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday, but there was no loss of life, officials said.

They said hat an avalanche was reported near Wazirithal Tulail village at about 10: 30 a.m. but there was no loss of life. However, they said, the avalanche blocked river Kishnganga.

The incident comes a couple of days after two polish skiers were killed and 19 other foreigners besides two local guides were rescued after being swept away by an avalanche in Gulmarg.

The avalanches are frequent in higher reaches of the valley during January and February, especially after fresh snowfall. Earlier this week, Kashmir witnessed heavy snowfall.(GNS)