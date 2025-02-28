Gurez, Feb 27: An avalanche struck Khandiyal village in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, partially damaging two residential structures.

An official said the incident occurred on Thursday evening when heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley and Gurez triggered the avalanche.

Locals said that the avalanche caused damage to two homes, while no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, the administration has initiated rescue and relief operations to assist the affected families.

The snowfall has increased the risk of avalanches in several mountainous regions, prompting authorities to issue a warning for those in vulnerable areas.