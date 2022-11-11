SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 11: Availability of Power linked to public support for electricity bill payment and metering besides feeders of better response areas will get more power, said Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole while chairing a meeting regarding winter preparedness of Power Department.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division, MD KPDCL, Chief Engineers of KPDCL & KPTCL, Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers.

While reviewing the strategy and plan chalked out by the Power Department in Kashmir, Div Com exhorted officers to meticulously manage demand of electricity as the supply will not get enhanced. He added that there shall be a 25% increase in demand of electricity during winters so it is imperative to take requisite measures to ensure availability of electricity.

Also, he directed for implementing the power Amnesty scheme strictly to achieve the set target within the shortest span of time.

He stressed on seizure of crude electric appliances from markets and action against theft of power.

He underlined the involvement of the community in stopping misuse of electricity and discouraging use of crude gadgets like heaters.

Meanwhile, he directed concerned officers to ensure a sufficient quantity of buffer stock of transformers, wires, poles and oil at workshops. Besides, he exhorted for augmentation and improvement of workshops, hiring of cranes and vehicles for transportation of damaged and repairs of DTs.

Regarding the complaints projected on social media about power cuts, Div Com advised DCs and Power Department to constitute media teams to present factual status of situation through social media so that no one spreads misinformation by unfounded claims on the SM platform.

He asked for publication of power schedule, conducting IEC campaign publication of a checklist for field staff to avoid tragedy during maintenance works and completion of 100% branch cutting.