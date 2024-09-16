As the summer tourism season draws to a close in the Kashmir valley, stakeholders should now focus on boosting footfall in the coming autumn months. Preparing for this period requires a comprehensive approach that addresses infrastructure, safety, marketing and sustainable tourism development. The government and other stakeholders should properly market the unique experiences that autumn in Kashmir offers. From walking through the famous Chinar tree-lined gardens to exploring the saffron fields of Pampore and enjoying houseboat stays on Dal Lake, autumn brings a distinct charm. A well-coordinated marketing campaign promoting these seasonal attractions, both within India and abroad, could increase tourist numbers. Highlighting activities like trekking, nature walks and cultural tours that showcase Kashmir’s rich heritage and stunning landscapes can attract niche tourism segments, such as nature lovers, photographers and adventure enthusiasts. Given Kashmir’s fragile ecology, the government must prioritise sustainable tourism practices during the autumn season. Encouraging eco-friendly activities, promoting waste management systems, and implementing plastic bans in tourist areas will help preserve the environment. Partnering with local communities to offer eco-tours and homestays can create jobs and give tourists a more authentic experience of Kashmiri culture. Autumn tourism also presents an opportunity to revitalise the local economy. The government should collaborate with artisans and craftsmen, promoting Kashmiri handicrafts such as Pashmina shawls, carpets, and papier-mâché products. Organising craft fairs and festivals during this season will not only provide tourists with unique souvenirs but also support the local craft industry. Additionally, promoting local culinary experiences, including wazwan and kahwa, can enhance tourists’ cultural experiences. The government can further make the autumn season more attractive by organising festivals that showcase Kashmiri culture, music, and traditions. Events like a ‘Chinar Festival’, celebrating the changing colours of the trees, saffron harvest festivals, or showcasing local music and arts, can attract both domestic and international visitors. These festivals not only provide entertainment but also allow tourists to connect with the local culture on a deeper level. Private tourism operators, hoteliers, and local businesses play a key role in ensuring a successful autumn tourism season. The government should facilitate coordination between public and private stakeholders to offer packages catering to different tourist segments. Offering discounted accommodation rates, travel packages, and special promotions for families, couples, and adventure tourists can help boost bookings during this season. It is pertinent to mention that complaints of high airfares and hotel rooms were received during the peak season earlier this year. The government should also develop partnerships with airlines, travel agencies, and tour operators to create appealing autumn-specific holiday packages. A focused marketing strategy highlighting Kashmir as a premier autumn destination is essential. Making use of digital platforms, social media, travel influencers and international tourism fairs can boost visibility. Providing tourists with adequate information about their travel plans is vital for smooth operations. The government should ensure tourists are well-informed about travel advisories, accommodations and local regulations. This can be achieved by enhancing information dissemination through mobile apps, websites and social media platforms dedicated to Kashmir tourism.