‘Autumn Session’: BJP protests decision to allow statehood resolution

Srinagar, Sep 29: The proceedings of the Legislative Assembly began amid uproar on Tuesday as Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma again sought the removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, accusing him of allowing an “illegal and unconstitutional” resolution to be passed in the House.

Raising the issue at the outset of the proceedings, Sharma argued that the Speaker should step down in view of the objections raised over the resolution and the opinions forwarded by the Law Department.

Sharma said the government’s own position, including remarks made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, had raised questions over the legality and procedure followed in bringing the resolution before the House.

He maintained that the Speaker should take responsibility for allowing the resolution to proceed despite the legal objections and resign from the post.

The issue triggered a fresh confrontation between the opposition and treasury benches, with National Conference members raising “Vote Chor” slogans during the exchange.

The BJP has been opposing the inclusion of references to the 2000 autonomy resolution in the Statehood resolution, while maintaining that it supports restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. (KNO)