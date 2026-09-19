Autumn Session: BJP, Congress to hold legislature party meets tomorrow

Srinagar, Sep 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have convened their legislature party meetings on Sunday to devise strategy for the upcoming autumn session of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma will chair a meeting of BJP MLAs on Sunday evening to discuss the party’s plan to corner the Government during the session.

“We are holding a meeting of MLAs tomorrow,” Sharma said.

Sharma, who has been holding meetings across Jammu & Kashmir to gather feedback on governance and other issues, said the BJP will raise matters affecting the common people.“We will seek answers from the government for every promise they made to the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.

The Congress has also called a legislature party meeting tomorrow at the party headquarters here.“The legislators of the Congress party are meeting tomorrow at 5:00 PM,” senior Congress leader and chief whip Nizamuddin Bhat said. (KNO)