SRINAGAR: The launching was done by the chief guest Arif Pervaz Shah, ARTO KASHMIR along with Anuj Pathak (Field Sales Manager- Toyota Kirloskar Motors Pvt Ltd) , Azhar Majid Mir (MD Auto wings Toyota pvt ltd) in presence of top management of Autowings Toyota pvt ltd and huge gathering of customer’s and dignitaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the launch Younis Bashir (CEO, Autowings Toyota) said “we are extremely delighted by the launch the HILUX which is known for its unbreakable reputation with 20 million hilux owner’s all across globe ,it is combination of power pack, sophistication and style makes a bold statement whether it is your regular commute during the week or your off road adventure during weekend ,powered by 2.75 L BS –V1 engine with both option of (4*4) manual/automatic transmission with power output of 204 ps and torque output of 500 Nm , water wading capacity of 700 mm (2.29 ft) ,

EMBEDED WITH SAFTEY FEATURES like VCS vehicle stability control with brake assist, HAC (Hill Assist control), 7 SRS Airbags, WIL Concept seats (whiplash injury lessening),Child Restraint System :ISOFIX +Tether Anchor on 2nd Row, Speed Auto Lock ,Emergency brake signal also Agilent exterior front bumper w/ piano black accents, Aero stabilizing Fins on ORVM , Dust Sensing LED head lamps.

FOR COMFORT & CONVIENCE it is packed with features like Heat rejection glass, cruise control ,large TFT Multi information display, Optitron Metal Combimeter with illumination control, 8.0” DA touch screen with capacitive switches(BT,USB,ANDRIOD AUTO, Apple Car Play), cooled upper glove box, Driving Modes: ECO,PWR Mode , park assist: Back Monitor, Front And Rear Sensor with MID indicator ,power steering with VFC( variable flow control), Automatic Climate Control Air- Conditioner(Dual zone).

OFF-ROAD IT IS LOADED with Tough Frame, DAC (downhill assist control), A- TRC (active traction control) , Electronic drive (2wd/4wd) control, Electronic differential lock and much more.

We are sure HILUX will create a new bench mark and demonstrate TOYOTA’S commitment in offering cutting edge technology features and quality to the customer’s.