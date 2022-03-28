Srinagar, Mar 28 : Jammu and Kashmir police Monday urged the Auto-Rikshaw owners and drivers to remove the hidden cavities by concealing the rear seat stating that some crimes have been committed where in autos were used.

Srinagar police tweeted: “All Auto-rickshaw owners/drivers are requested to remove the hidden cavities by concealing the rear seat wherein nothing is visible from outside.Some crimes have come to notice where such autos were used to commit crime.”

