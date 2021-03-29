Authorities reject Mehbooba’s passport application

Former Chief Minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti was denied passport by the authorities on Monday.

A communication addressed to Mehbooba Mufti by the passport officer has informed her that the J&K CID, which is the nodal agency for verification of applicant’s antecedents, has opposed grant of passport to her.

Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India. This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation. pic.twitter.com/3Z2CfDgmJy — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 29, 2021

She has been informed that she can appeal to the competent authority in the Union Ministry of External Affairs in case she wants to file her grievance against the decision to reject her passport application.