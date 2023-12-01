Srinagar: The authorities in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district have imposed ban on selling of fuel to two-wheelers who ride without helmets and has asked all petrol pump owners to install CCTV cameras in their fuel stations.

According to an order, deputy commissioner Anantnag has asked all petrol and filling stations in the district shall not sell petrol to two-wheelers without helmets. The directives have come in wake of the rising accidents in the district particularly involving two-wheelers.

Per the order petrol pump and filling station owners have been asked to install CCTV cameras, which should clearly show the footage of the buyers. “The Petrol stations selling fuel to such traffic rule violators shall be personally held responsible and shall be dealt as per the law. Any violation of this order will be dealt in accordance with section 188 of IPC,” it said