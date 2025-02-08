New Delhi: Taking another apparent jab at the INDIA alliance, and particularly the Congress and the AAP, after early leads pointed to a BJP sweep in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has made a social media post saying “aur lado” (fight some more).

After leads showed the BJP winning nearly 50 of Delhi’s 70 Assembly seats, the National Conference leader posted a GIF which said “aur lado, jee bhar ke lado, samapt kar do ek dusre ko” (fight some more, fight to your heart’s content, finish each other off).