Auqib Nabi Replaces Jasprit Bumrah, Earns Maiden India Test Call-Up

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has earned his maiden call-up to the Indian Test team after being named as the replacement for injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning on August 15.

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the 29-year-old fast bowler from Baramulla has been drafted into the squad following Bumrah’s injury, which has ruled him out of the series.

With this selection, Auqib Nabi becomes only the second cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India at the international level after Parvez Rasool.

Nabi’s inclusion comes on the back of a sensational domestic run. He picked up 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 wickets in the 2025–26 season, playing a key role in Jammu and Kashmir’s maiden Ranji Trophy title earlier this year.

He was also part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka recently, where he impressed with six wickets in two matches against Sri Lanka A in Galle.

Meanwhile, Bumrah’s absence is expected to be a major setback for India as the team looks to revive its World Test Championship (WTC) campaign. India currently occupies the fifth position in the WTC standings, making the Sri Lanka series crucial for its hopes of qualifying for the WTC final.

Reports suggest Bumrah’s latest injury aggravated a recurring knee issue that had persisted since the T20 World Cup despite his return during the IPL.

Auqib Nabi’s elevation to the senior national side is being celebrated as a landmark achievement for Jammu and Kashmir cricket and is expected to inspire a new generation of cricketers from the Union Territory.