Auqib Nabi makes India debut

Srinagar, Sep 30: Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi made his international debut after being named in India’s playing XI for the second ODI against the West Indies.

The Baramulla-born pacer becomes the third cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India at the international level, following Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik.

Popularly known as the “Baramulla Express”, Nabi has risen through the ranks on the back of consistent performances in domestic cricket before making his mark during his recent stint in county cricket.

His maiden India call-up marks another significant milestone in the 28-year-old pacer’s career and adds to the growing list of J&K cricketers who have reached the international stage.

Nabi’s inclusion in the playing XI also means he will miss J&K’s Irani Cup clash against Rest of India, beginning Thursday at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. (KNO)