Auqib Nabi added to India squad for first three ODIs vs New Zealand

Mumbai :Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi has been added to India’s squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

The right-arm pacer, who was initially named in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs, will now be available from the start of the series.

Earlier this year, Nabi made his India debut in the second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati. However, he endured a difficult outing, finishing wicketless after conceding 84 runs in 8.5 overs.

The Baramulla-born pacer earned his maiden India call-up during the Test series against Sri Lanka in August, replacing Jasprit Bumrah. He had impressed in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, claiming 60 wickets.

India’s updated ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI), Auqib Nabi.

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.(ANI)