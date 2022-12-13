Srinagar: When Fatima Banoo from Kargil in Ladakh decided to become a carpenter, she was mocked and ridiculed by many.

However, she listened to her heart and continued working as a carpenter – a profession predominantly practiced by men.

Watch Fatima Banoo’s inspiring story here:

For the past 25 years now, she has been making beautiful pieces of furniture and she is also getting accolades for her work.

The Department of Information & Public Relations, Leh, Ladakh had recently released a short film on Fatima Banoo and her work.

“An aunty with hammer & saw, people mocked & shamed her, for she had taken up a profession predominantly practiced by men. But Fatima, gave no heed because she believed in herself & her work and broke the shackles of stereotypes (sic),” said the DIPR, Leh-Ladakh while sharing her story.