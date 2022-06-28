Srinagar:In line with its commitment of providing world-class diagnostic services to people across India at affordable costs, Atulaya Healthcare announces the expansion of its operations in Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new facility in Royal Heritage Tower, Gol Market, Karan Nagar, Srinagar is a fully integrated diagnostic center offering radiology & pathology services.

This is the 14th centre of the company in North India. Atulaya’s facility

will provide best in class diagnostic services to all the residents of Kashmir.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Pankaj Kansil, Director, Atulaya Healthcare said, “Expanding operations in Kashmir is a step towards its mission to serve 500 million Indians by 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

This facility will also service residents in Anantnag, Bandipore, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian.

Atulaya Healthcare aims to set up 50 new collection centres to serve the Jammu and Kashmir Region. We are the market leaders in Upper North India and are looking forward to be leading as the biggest integrated diagnostic services chain in the entire North India.”

Atulaya Healthcare has a Fully Automated Robotic and NABL Accredited National Reference Lab. Atulaya Healthcare Centres are mostly well equipped with latest MRI, CT Scan, Ultrasonography, Digital X Ray, Digital Mammography and CT Coronary Angiography facilities. For the residents of Kashmir, Atulaya Healthcare is also offering Health packages at up-to 75% off and Special packages for senior citizens.

Atulaya Healthcare group has the capacity to handle 40000 tests per day. The lab provides all diagnostic test reports within a quick turnaround time of 8 to 12 hours post receiving the samples.

Home collection services are also available for patients.

Atulaya Healthcare provides all kinds of health screening services with same-day test results having assurance of accuracy in all its reports.

Atulaya also operates a fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) manufacturing cyclotron unit in Derabassi, Punjab. Atulaya Healthcare presently has a state-of-the-art automated Central Reference Lab in Mohali which can process 25000 samples per day.

Atulaya has 14 integrated diagnostic centers, 100+ collection points and above 1000 b2b clients. Atulaya also has an army of qualified phlebotomists to cater to the customers not only at their centers but also at the convenience of patient’s home.