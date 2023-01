Srinagar: The Srinagar Airport has announced it is resuming flights after clearing of snow from the runway.”Snow is cleared now from runway and apron Visibilty is also good We are starting flights now (sic),” Srinagar Airport’s Twitter handle said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snow clearing operations at our airport pic.twitter.com/z9HHYWZZpD — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) January 14, 2023

Inclement weather had forced cancellation of several flights on Friday.