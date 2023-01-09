Srinagar: As the admission for the January 2023 session is undergoing and the last date of admission for around 300 programmes is 31st January 2023, IGNOU has launched three specialised master’s degrees in Journalism – MA in Development Journalism, MA in Journalism and Electronic Media, MA in Journalism and Digital Media, in addition to a PG Diploma in Advertising and Integrated Communication.

These programmes will be offered through open and distance modes from the January 2023 admission cycle through regional centres of IGNOU, the university said in a press statement.

In a function held on Friday, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU Prof. Nageshwar Rao launched three specialised master’s degree programmes.

During the launch function, Prof. Nageshwar Rao said, “the School of Journalism and New Media Studies offers these programmes to facilitate learners’ interest to specialise in an area of their choice in the field of journalism.

IGNOU offers these programmes with great flexibility in lateral exit and entry options, and learners can pursue their programmes at their convenience.”

The School is already running a generic master’s programme in Journalism and Mass Communication, the same is being offered through open and distance mode as well as online.

This particular generic programme is offered in three languages – English, Hindi and Tamil. The Regional Director IGNOU RC Srinagar, Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, said that the information regarding the programmes on offer for this admission cycle and other details are available in the IGNOU Prospectus 2023 which is available on the official website of IGNOU & Regional Centre Srinagar.