Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), has invited applications to fill up the 284 apprentice posts

Candidates having ITI Pass Certificate i.e. NCVT certificate in the respective trade can apply for these posts by October 10, 2022.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Application: October 10, 2022

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies-284

Electrician-50

Electronic Mechanic-100

Fitter-50

R&AC-10

MMV-01

Turner-10

Machinist-10

Machinist-G-03

MM Tool Maint-02

Carpenter-05

COPA-20

Diesel Mech-03

Plumber-01

SMW-01

Welder-15

Painter-03

Out of 284, 12 Seats would be horizontally reserved for PWD candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be an ITI Pass Certificate i.e NCVT certificate in the respective Trade.

Age Limit

Candidate should not be less than 18 Years of age as of 31.10.2022. The upper age limit for General Candidates is 25 Years, for OBC 28, and for SC/ST 30 years.

Apprenticeship period

The tenure of the Apprenticeship would be for One year only. It will commence in November 2022.

Selection Process

Selection for ECIL Recruitment 2022 will be done on the ITI marks merit. Documents verification will be conducted from 20.10.2022 to 28.10.2022 and the exact date will be intimated by email to short-listed candidates in due course of time.

Consolidated Stipend Per Month

Rs. 8050/, Rs.7700/

How to Apply Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the vacancies by first registering at the website of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) i.e www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. then submit an online application through the ECIL website: “www.ecil.co.in” as per the details given. The last date for application submission is October 10, 2022.