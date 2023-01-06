

If you are glued to your laptop and do not find time to exercise, then check out this new product.

Taiwanese electronics giant Acer has unveiled a “bike desk” for people who want to work while on their exercise machine, in a product offering for multitaskers in a post-pandemic world.



While the desk does not look significantly different from the typical in-door exercise bike with a work desk mounted on top, the concept is novel and is clearly aimed at the new breed of post pandemic workers who want to catch up on office tasks while getting fit.

The bike desk uses the kinetic power from pedalling to generate an electrical charge that powers devices.

Acer released the bike desk, dubbed the eKinekt BD 3, in Las Vegas at this year’s annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), touting it as a desk combined with a stationary bike for “sustainable and healthier lifestyles”.

CES is one of the largest technology exhibitions for consumer and personal electronics in the world, attracting a swarm of major global electronics giants, such as Sony Corp, Samsung Electronics and Lenovo Group, who debut their latest gadgets.