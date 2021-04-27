Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau
Education
··1 min read

Attention students! Kashmir University has extended last date for UG admissions

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir has extended the last date for admission to 1st and 2nd Semester Choice Based Credit System Scheme for BA/B.Sc/B.ScH/B.Com/BCA /BBA/B.M.M.M.C/OCMIL (General/Honors) programme at Under-Graduate level (in respective colleges) up to and including May 10, 2021.

A spokesperson of the varsity said on Tuesday that the eligibility and all other conditions for admission can be ascertained from the detailed notification available on the University website www.kashmiruniversity.ac.in.


