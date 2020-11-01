Attention students! JKBOSE reschedules first paper of class 12 board exams

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) Sunday rescheduled the first paper of 12th standard annual examinations following the clash with Service Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) exams.

Earlier, the first examination paper for the 12th standard was scheduled to be held on November 10, however, the examinations would commence from November 12 now.

BOSE Joint secretary examination Aijaz Ahmad Hakak said that the examination was postponed because it clashed with the SSRB exams that are scheduled on the same date (November-10).

He said that there was no change in the examination venue, “However, the first paper that was slated on November-10 will be held on November-12.”—(KNO)