The wait is finally over as the Walmart owned Flipkart’s Big Billion days is likely to start from October 3.

The sale is often considered a high time revenue generation chance for the e-commerce platform and potential customers in India also wait for it. As per the track record, interested buyers can expect bank offers, discounts, cashbacks and price cuts in broadly all categories.

According to Flipkart, the date and schedule of the sale is not out yet. However, sources said the sale is likely to begin in India from October 3 onwards.

As per the previous sale trends, Flipkart usually offers heavy discounts on several categories, including home appliances, furniture, electronics, gadgets, fashion apparels and more. Interestingly, the sale will also offer heavy discounts on OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple.