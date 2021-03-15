Attention NIOS students! Class 10, 12 results to be declared by 5pm today

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results in a few hours, the NIOS announced today morning.

The institute will release the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) exam results on the official website — results.nios.ac.in. The NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams were held in January and February.

Confirming the result date and time, NIOS on its social media handle said: “Result of the Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses held in January/February 2021 will be declared today on 15th March 2021 by 5pm.”

“To view your result, kindly Visit : https://results.nios.ac.in,” it added.